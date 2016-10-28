Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Richmond House

Mitchell Street, Leigh,
WN7 4UH
01942 682772
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/richmond-house/

About Richmond House

Richmond House is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and intermediate care plus care for younger adults with physical disabilities in Leigh, Lancashire. Residents have a choice of lounge areas plus activities and entertainment rooms to pursue hobbies, relax and socialise. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, bar service and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised events include professional entertainment, pet therapy and a film club, plus regular outings to nearby towns for shopping, pub lunches and visits to the park. The courtyard garden is a great place for garden enthusiasts, who have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and vegetable garden looking good.

Accommodation

  • 49Residents
  • 49Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Scholey

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017