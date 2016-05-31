Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Ridgewell House

95 Dulwich Road, Holland-on-Sea, Clacton On Sea,
CO15 5LZ
01255 815633
www.ridgewellhouse.co.uk

About Ridgewell House

Ridgewell House is a family-run business that is conveniently located for local amenities and the beautiful Holland-on-sea beaches. Both permanent and short-term respite places are available. Please enquire via email or telephone.

Accommodation

  • 16Residents
  • 1Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Prestige International EC Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
