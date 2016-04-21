Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Risborough Carers Ltd

1st Floor, 1 Thame Park Business Centre, Wenman Road, Thame,
OX9 3XA
01844 212271
www.risboroughcarers.org.uk

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Risborough Carers Limited

Registered manager

Katherine Axford

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
