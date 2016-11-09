Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

River Garden Care

South Tower, 26 Elmfield Road, Bromley,
BR1 1LR
020 8228 1118
rivergardenhomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • River Garden Care Ltd

Registered manager

Elizabeth Bowles

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
