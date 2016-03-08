A short drive from Greenwich Millennium Village, Riverlee is nestled in a quiet residential area of Greenwich. Residents are encouraged to make their en-suite bedrooms their own. With an activities room and several lounge areas, there are plenty of places where residents can spend time together, simply relax or catch up with loved ones, who are welcome to pop in whenever they like. The activities leaders engage residents to take part in a variety of activities, from sensory experiences and arts and crafts to music and special themed occasions. There are also sensory gardens if residents enjoy being outside. The home's catering team pride themselves on providing residents with seasonal home-cooked meals, plus they enjoy delicious sweet treats, which are baked every day.

