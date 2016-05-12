Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

RNID Action on Hearing Loss Thornton Gate

9 Thornton Gate, Cleveleys,
FY5 1JN
01253 869292
www.rnid.org.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • The Royal National Institute for Deaf People

Registered manager

Christine Smith

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
