Domiciliary care

Robert Owen Communities (ROC) - Supported Living; Exeter and East Devon

Community Use Building, School Lane, Honiton,
EX14 1QT
07713 110658
www.roc-uk.org

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Robert Owen Communities

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
