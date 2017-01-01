Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Rodgers Community Care

404 Enterprise Crescent, Ballinderry Road, Lisburn,
BT28 2BP
028 9267 8800

Who runs this service

  • Rodgers Community Care Ltd
