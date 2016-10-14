Rosebridge Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and specialist mental health care in a quiet residential area of Hindley in Wigan, near the A577. All rooms have views across the garden, have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, holistic therapy services and a smoking area. Organised activities include entertainers, art therapy, therapeutic activities, quizzes, bingo, cinema nights, short holidays and life skills, and the home has its own minibus for outings. There is a sensory garden with raised beds and two ponds, which are home to a variety of wildlife, plus an open and secure patio area.

