Residential care home

Rotherlea

Dawtry Road, Petworth,
GU28 0EA
01798 345940
www.shaw.co.uk

About Rotherlea

Rotherlea is purpose designed with seven self-contained wings, each providing every resident with their own en suite bedroom as well as lounge and dining areas and a team of care staff. It offers a varied social activity schedule designed around residents_ own hobbies and interests and aimed at maintaining strong community links. Rotherlea provides long stay and respite residential care for older people with physical frailty and suffering from dementia.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Deborah Embleton

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
