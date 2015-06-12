Rowden House is a beautiful, old and elegant building set in lovely grounds. It enjoys wonderful views of the countryside from its location on the outskirts of the market town of Frome. It is within easy reach of shops, the Post Office, and other local amenities. The home is a thoughtfully converted period house, combining elegant features with up-to-date facilities to create a well-furnished and tastefully decorated home. The impressive entrance hall and staircase lead to two beautiful lounges which residents and guests are welcome to relax in, and there is a large dining area. All the bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. Rowden House has an activities co-ordinator who organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. There are IT facilities available including wi-fi and Skype.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.