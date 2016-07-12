Roxburgh House is a converted care home offering dementia and residential care in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, reached from the M5. Some rooms have views across the garden, and some are en suite, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to bring their own items of furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, and a hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists visit it. There_s a library service and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainers, music therapy, minibus outings, church services, coffee mornings, relaxation therapy and pamper days. The garden and patio area allows green-fingered enthusiasts to enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

