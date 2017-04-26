Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Royal Mencap Society - Domiciliary Care Services - West London

Athena House, 86-88 London Road, Morden,
SM4 5AZ
020 8696 9147
www.mencap.org.uk

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Royal Mencap Society

Registered manager

Sheena McCafferty

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
