Domiciliary care

Sabaoth Care

Suite, 3 Unit J, Business Resource Centre, Knowsley Industrial Park, Admin Road,, Liverpool,
L33 7TX
0151 546 6199
www.sabaothcare.com

Local authority

  • Knowsley

Who runs this service

  • Sabaoth Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
