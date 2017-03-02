Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Sagecare (Biggleswade)

2nd Floor Baystrait House, Station Road, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AL
01767 317311

Local authority

  • Central Bedfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Sage Care Limited

Registered manager

Kimberley Nicholson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
