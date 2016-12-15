Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Sagecare (Peterborough)

Midsummer House, Adam Court, Newark Road, Peterborough,
PE1 5PP
01733 296850

Local authority

  • Peterborough

Who runs this service

  • Sage Care Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Sidorowicz

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
