Domiciliary care

Sanctuary Home Care Ltd - Bromley

Sutherland Court, Thesiger Road, Penge,
SE20 7NN

Local authority

  • Bromley

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Home Care Limited

Registered manager

Victor Sifelani

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
