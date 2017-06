Sanford House is a purpose-built care home in the heart of the market town of East Dereham. It provides dedicated nursing and specialist dementia care and has been specially designed to create an accessible, safe and homely environment with high quality care and a welcoming atmosphere. The home manager is a Registered Nurse, who leads the professional care team in providing the highest standards of tailored care, in every instance designed to meet the unique needs of each resident.

