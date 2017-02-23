Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Sanford House Nursing Home

Danesfort Drive, Swanton Road, East Dereham,
NR19 2SD
01362 690790
About Sanford House Nursing Home

Sanford House is a purpose-built care home in the heart of the market town of East Dereham. It provides dedicated nursing and specialist dementia care and has been specially designed to create an accessible, safe and homely environment with high quality care and a welcoming atmosphere. The home manager is a Registered Nurse, who leads the professional care team in providing the highest standards of tailored care, in every instance designed to meet the unique needs of each resident.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Sanford House Limited

Registered manager

Joan Auton

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

