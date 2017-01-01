Seabank Care Home is a purpose-built care home in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire. Residents are encouraged to bring personal effects to create a more homely atmosphere. All rooms are en suite, while all beds are electrically operated for maximum comfort and care, and many bedrooms and lounges have views over the garden. A full range of health care services is provided and a church service is held every month. There is regular diversional therapy, in-house entertainment and a range of multi-disciplinary services, such as chiropody, dental care and opthalmic care.

