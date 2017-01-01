Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Seabank Care Home

92 Canal Street, Saltcoats,
KA21 5JB
01294 474312

About Seabank Care Home

Seabank Care Home is a purpose-built care home in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire. Residents are encouraged to bring personal effects to create a more homely atmosphere. All rooms are en suite, while all beds are electrically operated for maximum comfort and care, and many bedrooms and lounges have views over the garden. A full range of health care services is provided and a church service is held every month. There is regular diversional therapy, in-house entertainment and a range of multi-disciplinary services, such as chiropody, dental care and opthalmic care.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Ayrshire

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

