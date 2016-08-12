Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

SeeAbility - Kent Support Service

The Office, 514 Loose Road, Maidstone,
ME15 9UF
www.seeability.org

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • The Royal School for the Blind

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
