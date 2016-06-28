Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sefton New Directions Limited - Home Service

3rd Floor, The Investment Centre, 375 Stanley Road, Bootle,
L20 3EF
0151 934 3987
www.ndirections.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sefton

Who runs this service

  • Sefton New Directions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
