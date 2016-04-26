Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Select Community Support

Hamilton Davis House, 117c Liverpool Road, Cadishead,
M44 5BG
0161 775 7330
www.selectcommunitysupport.com

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Select Community Support-Services Ltd

Registered manager

Lisa Allsey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
