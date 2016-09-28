Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

SENSE - Community Services (South West)

Mulberry House, Kingswood Estate, Britannia Road, Bristol,
BS15 8DB
0117 926 9004

Local authority

  • South Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sense

Registered manager

Emma Holden

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
