Domiciliary care

Sentinel Homecare Limited

Hamilton House, 2nd Floor,, Duncombe Road,, Bradford,
BD8 9TB
01274 541402

Local authority

  • Bradford

Who runs this service

  • Sentinel Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Rayhana Begum

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
