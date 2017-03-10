Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Seva Care Supported Living Services

The 21 Building, 21 Pinner Road, Harrow,
HA1 4ES
020 8422 2999
www.sevacaregroup.com

Local authority

  • Harrow

Who runs this service

  • Seva Care (Respite And Residential Services) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
