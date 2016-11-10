Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Shaftesbury Court Residential Care Home

Selkirk Drive, Erith,
DA8 3QP
01322 331985
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-east-and-south-east/shaftesbury-court-residential-care-home

About Shaftesbury Court Residential Care Home

Set in beautiful, tranquil gardens, which boast a harbour designed seating area, Shaftesbury Court has recently undergone extensive internal refurbishment. It now has new dining rooms and lounge areas, as well as bedroom suites with their own kitchenettes and lounges. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms and suites to make them their own. The home's catering team provide home cooked meals, as well as cakes and sweet treats, which are served every day with afternoon tea. Shaftesbury Court's team support residents to lead happy, contented lives, whether helping them to rekindle an old past-time or trying something completely new. Family and friends are always welcome, whether enjoying afternoon tea or taking part in one of the many activities.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 17Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Bexley

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Limited

Registered manager

Barbara Sweeting

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
