Domiciliary care

Shifa Lodge

Shifa Lodge, 101 Hoe Street, London,
E17 4SA
020 8257 7938
www.lhcc.co

Local authority

  • Waltham Forest

Who runs this service

  • Leyton House Community Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
