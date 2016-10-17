Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Shine House

2 Moss Hall Crescent, London,
N12 8NY
020 3304 3053
www.shinepartnerships.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Shine Partnerships Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
