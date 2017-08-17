Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Short Term Support and Rehabilitation Team

Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead,
SL6 1RF
01628 621981
www.optalis.org

Local authority

  • Windsor & Maidenhead

Who runs this service

  • Optalis Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
