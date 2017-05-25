The Side by Side service helps people with dementia to continue to live independently and remain active members of their local community. Volunteers will provide support to enable people with dementia to go out and about in their community and keep doing the things they enjoy or to try out new activities. The service is unique to each individual as it is based upon what the person with dementia would like to do.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17