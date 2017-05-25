Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Side by Side Somerset

Old Kelways, Somerton Road, Langport,
TA10 9SJ
01458 251541
(Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm.)
alzheimers.org.uk
somerset@alzheimers.org.uk

About Side by Side Somerset

The Side by Side service helps people with dementia to continue to live independently and remain active members of their local community. Volunteers will provide support to enable people with dementia to go out and about in their community and keep doing the things they enjoy or to try out new activities. The service is unique to each individual as it is based upon what the person with dementia would like to do.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Society

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with Dementia Only
  • Residents of Somerset

Service available

  • Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm.
  • Please contact the service provider for more information.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
