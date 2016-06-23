Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Silverwood (Nottingham)

Imperial Road, Beeston, Nottingham,
NG9 1FN
0115 925 3699
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/silverwood-beeston/

About Silverwood (Nottingham)

Silverwood is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and respite care in Beeston, Nottingham, within easy reach of the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents can bring their own belongings including ornaments, pictures and small items of furniture to personalise their room. There_s a GP service, and small pets are welcome. Organised events include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and professional entertainment. There is a secure patio area outside.

Accommodation

  • 80Residents
  • 22Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 58Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Maxine Fearnehough

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

