Silverwood is a purpose-built care home offering residential, nursing and respite care in Beeston, Nottingham, within easy reach of the M1. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents can bring their own belongings including ornaments, pictures and small items of furniture to personalise their room. There_s a GP service, and small pets are welcome. Organised events include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and professional entertainment. There is a secure patio area outside.

