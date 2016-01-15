Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Silverwood (Rotherham)

Flanderwell Lane, Sunnyside, Rotherham,
S66 3QT
01709 532022
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/silverwood-sunnyside/

About Silverwood (Rotherham)

Situated in a residential area of Sunnyside, Rotherham, with the M1 and M18 close by, Silverwood is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, residential and respite care. An activities room allows residents to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise with family and friends. To personalise their bedroom, residents bring their own items of furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative therapy services available, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. It runs activities such as arts and crafts, professional entertainment, music therapy, animal therapy, church services, local school performances and shows, coffee mornings and minibus outings. Garden enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds and looking good. And there is an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Rotherham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Vicki Leck

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
