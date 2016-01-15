Situated in a residential area of Sunnyside, Rotherham, with the M1 and M18 close by, Silverwood is a purpose-built care home offering dementia, residential and respite care. An activities room allows residents to pursue hobbies and interests and socialise with family and friends. To personalise their bedroom, residents bring their own items of furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system, and some have garden views. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative therapy services available, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. It runs activities such as arts and crafts, professional entertainment, music therapy, animal therapy, church services, local school performances and shows, coffee mornings and minibus outings. Garden enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds and looking good. And there is an open and secure patio area.

