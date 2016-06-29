Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Sinan Care Limited

Room 11 The Pavilion, 280 St. Ann's Road, London,
N15 5BN
020 3689 2579
www.SinanCare.com

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Sinan Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
