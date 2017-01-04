Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Skillcare Limited

Building 3, North London Business Park,, Oakleigh Road South, London,
N11 1NP
020 3640 7722
www.skillcare.org.uk

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Skillcare Limited

Registered manager

Denise Forbes

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
