Nursing home

Snapethorpe Hall

Snapethorpe Gate, Lupset, Wakefield,
WF2 8YA
01924 332488
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/snapethorpe-hall/

About Snapethorpe Hall

Snapethorpe Hall offers dementia, nursing, and residential care in a residential area of Lupset, Wakefield, near the M1. Residents have a choice of lounge areas overlooking the gardens. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and alternative therapy services, and a kitchenette for visitors. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, while all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Organised activities include arts and crafts, gardening, quizzes, professional entertainment, music therapy, animal therapy, church services and minibus outings There_s a landscaped garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds and outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 62Residents
  • 62Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Teresa Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
