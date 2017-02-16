Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Social Care Personal Assistants Limited

Unit 33, Easton Business Centre, Felix Road, Bristol,
BS5 0HE
0117 941 5323
www.socialcarepersonalassistants.co.uk

Local authority

  • Bristol

Who runs this service

  • Social Care Personal Assistants Limited

Registered manager

Loraine Clarke

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017