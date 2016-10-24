Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Social Care Reablement - St Georges Road

North Devon District Office, 20 St Georges Road, Barnstaple,
EX32 7AU
01392 383000

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Devon County Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
