Domiciliary care

Social Care Solutions Ltd (Bedford & Northampton)

Unit 303, Bedford Heights, Manton Lane, Bedford,
MK41 7PH
01234 262650
www.socialcaresolutions.com

Local authority

  • Bedford

Who runs this service

  • Social Care Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
