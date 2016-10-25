Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Solent Grange Nursing Home

Staplers Road, Wooton,
PO33 4RW
01983 882382
www.lrh-homes.com

About Solent Grange Nursing Home

Solent Grange, near Ryde on the Isle of Wight, cares for up to 76 people who have nursing and/or dementia care needs. The service is split into three areas: Sunflower and Da_odil units provide a mix of nursing and dementia care, while Bluebell unit offers accommodation and care for people living with dementia. There is a choice of single or double bedrooms, and residents are encouraged to bring their own possessions to personalise their rooms. A social activities organiser arranges activities for each day. The home has open views and is two minutes away from the Butterfly World attraction.

Accommodation

  • 91Residents
  • 52Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 39Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • London Residential Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Chant

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017