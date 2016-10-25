Solent Grange, near Ryde on the Isle of Wight, cares for up to 76 people who have nursing and/or dementia care needs. The service is split into three areas: Sunflower and Da_odil units provide a mix of nursing and dementia care, while Bluebell unit offers accommodation and care for people living with dementia. There is a choice of single or double bedrooms, and residents are encouraged to bring their own possessions to personalise their rooms. A social activities organiser arranges activities for each day. The home has open views and is two minutes away from the Butterfly World attraction.

