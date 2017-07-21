Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

South Ribble Care

13 Leyland Business Park, Centurion Way, Farington, Leyland,
PR25 3GR
01772 454433

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • I Care (GB) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
