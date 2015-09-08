Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Southlands Nursing Home

17-19 Bellair Road, Havant,
PO9 2RG
023 9248 3036
www.contemplation-homes.co.uk

About Southlands Nursing Home

Southlands in Havant, Hampshire is an old house converted to hold 26 single rooms, 11 of them en suite, plus three shared rooms. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items, such as ornaments and photographs, for their room to enable them to feel at home. There are two large lounges and a separate dining room, which is also used as an activities area where residents can plant and create artworks for themed days. The home is set in a large, well-established garden.

Accommodation

  • 31Residents
  • 26Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Contemplation Homes Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017