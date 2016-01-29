Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Southlands Place

33 Hastings Road, Bexhill On Sea,
TN40 2HJ
01424 216238
www.caringhomes.org

About Southlands Place

Southlands Place opened in February 2016 in the coastal town of Bexhill-on-Sea. It provides residential, nursing and dementia care in a tranquil and peaceful setting. All bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each complete with en suite facilities. There are several additional bathrooms that provide assisted bathing facilities, too. Residents are encouraged to personalise their room with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. All the ground floor rooms benefit from direct access to the landscaped gardens, which offers a peaceful place for residents to relax and enjoy the attractive surroundings. In addition, some of the first floor rooms have secure private balconies. There is also a dedicated garden access for those living in the dementia area of the home, which has been carefully designed to offer a further tranquil and safe environment.

Accommodation

  • 72Residents
  • 72Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
