Domiciliary care

Special People North

5 Swiss Cottage, Swiss Hill, Alderley Edge,
SK9 7DP
01625 583957
www.specialpeoplenorth.org.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Special People North Limited

Registered manager

Joy Daglish

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
