Nursing home

Speirs House

The Chesters, Traps Lane, New Malden,
KT3 4SF
020 8949 5569
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Speirs House

Speirs House is situated in a leafy suburb of New Malden. The home is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home benefits from beautiful gardens, which provide a quiet, relaxing place to sit and watch the world go by. It is an Edwardian House with a purpose-built extension, and all residents are accommodated on the ground floor. Well-trained staff make residents feel at home and assist with nursing and general holistic care. A varied programme of activities at the care home help to keep residents stimulated and engaged. Residents are supported by staff to use the care home's wi-fi access and computers to help them stay in touch with friends and family. The Speirs House minibus is regularly used for outings to places such as Richmond Park, Chessington Zoo and shopping trips to nearby New Malden and Kingston upon Thames. All residents' views, choices and preferences contribute to the running of their home.

Accommodation

  • 36Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Heather Said

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

