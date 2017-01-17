Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Springfields Supported Services

Rm G03 , BEC 2 Barking And Dagenham Foyer, 50 Wakering Road, Barking,
IG11 8GN
07850 396123

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Springfields Supported Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017