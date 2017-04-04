Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Springwater Lodge Care Home

10 Smithy View, Calverton, Nottingham,
NG14 6FA
0115 965 5527
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/springwater-lodge/

About Springwater Lodge Care Home

Springwater Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential day care and end of life care in the village of Calverton in Nottinghamshire, with the A60 and A46 close by. Residents have a choice of various lounges with scenic views overlooking the garden, plus an activity room for residents to get together with friends and family and pursue hobbies and interests. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include music and animal therapy, minibus outings and professional entertainment. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 41Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Anna Livsey

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
