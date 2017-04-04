Springwater Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential day care and end of life care in the village of Calverton in Nottinghamshire, with the A60 and A46 close by. Residents have a choice of various lounges with scenic views overlooking the garden, plus an activity room for residents to get together with friends and family and pursue hobbies and interests. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include music and animal therapy, minibus outings and professional entertainment. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

