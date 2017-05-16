Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

St Andrew's Nursing and Care Home

Main Street, Ewerby, Sleaford,
NG34 9PL
01529 460286
www.standrewscarehome.co.uk

About St Andrew's Nursing and Care Home

St Andrew's has been gradually converted from a large residential dwelling to provide care for long-term needs, respite care and holiday breaks. Accommodation is on two floors, mainly of single rooms with some double rooms. Most rooms have en suite facilities, which include a washbasin and toilet although some only have a washbasin. Some rooms also have an en suite shower. Staff offer a regular programme of social and leisure activities to suit the needs of residents. It welcomes local authority-funded residents as well as those paying for their own care.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 34Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Lincolnshire

Who runs this service

  • Jasmine Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Stella Woods

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

