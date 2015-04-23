St Cross Grange is an attractive care home located in a quiet suburb of the historic city of Winchester. In the original house, the lounges, dining rooms and communal areas have been refurbished to create an engaging and relaxing home environment. Many of the bedrooms and communal areas have retained the original period features. The home has wide corridors and doorways to accommodate wheelchair users. Bedrooms are tastefully furnished and residents are encouraged to bring personal items to add a familiar touch to their new home. The bedrooms are light and airy, and feature en-suite wet rooms for easy access. State-of-the-art dementia developments incorporate the latest dementia design features.

