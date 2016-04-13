Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

St Margaret's Care Home

St Margarets Garth, Crossgate, Durham,
DH1 4DS
0191 386 8949
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/st-margarets/

About St Margaret's Care Home

St Margaret_s is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing and residential, respite and end of life care in a quiet residential area of Durham, with good road links. Residents have a choice of lounge areas including quiet lounges to pursue hobbies or socialise with friends and family. Some rooms have magnificent views of Durham_s cathedral and castle, and some are equipped with showers and assisted bathing facilities. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon and a smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainers, performances from local school children, pet therapy and coffee mornings, plus regular outings such as picnics, museum visits and trips to historic towns. Outdoors is a patio garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sandra Darroch

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

